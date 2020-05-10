WOLIVER, Reed Benson, 77, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reed B. and Kathleen Woliver; brother, Marvin Woliver; and daughter-in-law, Julie Woliver. He is survived by his children, Anneliese Wyatt (Shane), Joseph M. Woliver (Meshell) and Jarrad Woliver; grandchildren, Kathryn and Meghan Woliver; and nephew, Rodney Woliver. Known affectionately as "Tubby" by friends, Reed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. Upon returning home a decorated veteran, he found work at WXEX TV Channel 8 in Petersburg as the art director from 1971 to 1980. He was most known for his work creating sets and effects for the late night show "Shock Theater" with Bowman Body. He was recently featured in the Virginia Creepers documentary about his time on the show. He received his degree in fine arts from VCU in 1988 and established himself as a very talented graphic artist in the Richmond area. He retired as a graphic illustrator from the Department of the Army in 2010. Reed was a devoted member of the American Legion Post 244 for many years, and also was very active as a VCU alumni and enjoyed supporting art education. He will be honored with a service at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation in Reed's name to the VCU Arts Department. For condolences see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
