WOLSTENHOLME, Dorothy K. "Dottie," born in 1926, passed away after a brief illness on September 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred M. Wolstenholme; daughter, Cindy A. Wolstenholme; and grandson, Trevor David Wolstenholme. She is survived by her son, David K. Wolstenholme; brother-in-law, Warren Wolstenholme and his family; her sister, Patsy Williams of Florida; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was retired from the medical field and Westminster Canterbury. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 12, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va.View online memorial