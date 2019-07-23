WOMACK, Elbert Redd, 85, of Cumberland County, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1933, to the late Charles Womack Jr. and Christine Smith Womack. He lived most of his life in Cumberland County after serving his country in the Armed Forces. After spending 32 years with Centel telephone company, he then spent the last 27 years enjoying farming at Woodville Farm. His other passions in life included hunting and his service to his community and church, while last but not least his grandchildren were all the apple of his eye. He is survived by Barbara Anne Womack, his wife of 60 years; and daughter, Christy Anne Carson (Wallace); and son, Robert R. Womack (Lacie); brother Charles Womack III (Judy); grandchildren, Colton Hanks, Madalynn Brown, Kelly Womack; stepgrandchildren, Cal and Jordon Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elbert proudly served on the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors from 2001 to 2012, while also enjoying serving on the Piedmont Regional Jail Board from 2001 to 2011. In addition, Elbert served on the Farmers Cooperative Board. Outside of these obligations, Elbert was an instrumental figure in numerous projects in the community. Elbert was a lifelong member of Angola hunting club, where he established years of enduring fellowship and friendship with members and those in the surrounding community. He was also a member of the Farmville Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to either John Randolph Volunteer Fire Department, 2145 Cumberland Rd., Farmville, Va. or Centenary Cemetery Association, 1083 Guinea Road, Farmville, Va. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.View online memorial