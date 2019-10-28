WOMACK, Joy B. "Sissy," 63, was promoted to her heavenly reward on October 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Joy Brooks. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Michael Womack; daughter, Ashley Grace Womack; brother, David Brooks (Julie). Joy was a devoted wife and mother and a loving friend who loved to volunteer with Make-A-Wish, the American Heart Association and the SPCA. She was a professional clown and a baton teacher. She was an Environmental Network Volunteer through Bank of America, where she worked for many years and a was devoted fan of the Wizard of Oz. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Joy to the American Heart Association.View online memorial