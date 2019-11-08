WOMBLE, JAMES

WOMBLE, James, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, November 2, 2019, at his home, in Midlothian, Virginia, surrounded by his family, after a fiercely-fought battle with declining health. James was born in Carthage, N.C., on February 7, 1936. He is survived by his loving and tirelessly devoted wife of 48 years, Lizzie B. Womble; three daughters, three sons, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019. Interment Maury Cemetery.

