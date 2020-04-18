WOO, Suie Wah, 68, of Richmond, passed away April 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Quin Chon Woo and Yuen Mae Gon; and her brother, Wei Yuen Woo. She is survived by her sister Sui K. Woo; and her brothers, Wei "William" Hong Woo and Wei "Pete" Kong Woo; as well as many nieces and nephews, many great-nephews and great-nieces. Suie worked in Record Management for the State of Virginia for over 40 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…