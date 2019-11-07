WOOD, Charles D., 84, of Glen Allen, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles Edward Wood and Maggie Elizabeth Wesley Wood Mozee of Charlottesville, Va. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold E. Wood; and his first wife, Annie Henderson Wood. Surviving are his devoted wife of more than 27 years, Delores J. Dickerson-Wood; daughters, Avis C. Daniels of Connecticut and Wendi Ann Wood Hamm (Gerald) of New Jersey; stepson, Ryan Dickerson; five grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Ethel Jackson (Lloyd), Bessie H. Williams and Alice H. Knight (Woodrow); a host of cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 2900 Hanes Ave. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial