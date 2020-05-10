WOOD, Dolores Funai, 88, of Richmond, Va., passed away on May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Tignor Wood; parents, Hamlet Virginius Funai and Viola Mason Funai; sister, Joyce Funai Lovelace Zacharias; and granddaughter, Cabell Harding Dixon. She is survived by her son, William Morison Wood III (Christin); daughter, Deborah Elaine Wood; brothers, Hamlet Mason Funai (Connie) and Keith Sylvio Funai (Elaine); grandchildren, William Tignor Wood II (Katherine), Abigail Wright Wood and Robert Mason Wood. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Dolores attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she received her bachelor's in art. She spent summers at her residence at Christchurch in Virginia. She was an active member of West End Assembly of God, and was on the Suburban Tennis League at the Country Club of Virginia. She held many memberships and was active in the Richmond community. Most notably, some of the clubs were the Boxwood Garden Club, Richmond Horticulture Society, past president of Old Dominion Herbs Society, Tuckahoe Women's Club, Daughters of the American Revolution and was a Regional Chairman of The Herbs Society of America Conservation. She was known for her love of writing, and was a regular contributor for the Virginia News Health. She even wrote a cookbook titled "Tips and Tidbets." Dolores was a Master Gardener and she had a passion for gardening so much so that her name appeared in the "Who's Who of America" for her knowledge and growing of herbs and wildflowers. She taught many classes at different universities including VCU. She gave lectures in Virginia on topics such as Middle Age gardens, native herbs and horticulture and had the opportunity to speak at the Master Gardener's Conference held in Washington D.C. She founded the Herb's Galore in Maymont and organized a volunteer opportunity for fellow gardeners at the Virginia House. Dolores had even artistically set up a Knot Garden exhibit in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Of her many accomplishments, her family's favorite was development of the Talking Garden for the handicapped at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College. She will be deeply missed by the friends and families and those that knew her. Services will be private with a burial Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for contributions to the Maymont Foundation (https://maymont.org/support/donate/).View online memorial
