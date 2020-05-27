WOOD, DOUGLAS "DOUG"

WOOD, Douglas "Doug" Lamar, 77, of Midlothian, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Rebecca Wood; and his brother, William J. Wood Jr. He is survived by his wife, Audrey "Sam" Wood; children, Donnie Nunnally of Moseley, Va. and Mary Ellen Falkenstein of Elkton, Md.; six grandchildren; and nieces, Gayle W. Griffin and Barbara W. Swanger of Greenville, Tenn. Doug was an avid car restorer and builder. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was Doug's sincere wish for everyone to vote for Donald Trump.

