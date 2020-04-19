WOOD, Edward Burns, 75, of Providence Forge, born August 30, 1944, passed away April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver B. Wood and Mabel S. Wood; and brother-in-law, Alfred "Bubba" Holloway. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jane Goodwyn Wood; three children, Katherine White (David), Carrie Evelyn (Thomas) and Tony Wood; seven grandchildren, Clayton Evelyn, Jacob Wood, Trevor Evelyn, Parker Wood, Lexie Slosjarik, Josie Slosjarik and Blake Wood; and his sister, Donna Holloway; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Terry Goodwyn, and Wesley and Cheryl Goodwyn; as well as many nieces and nephews; and friend and longtime employee, Bobby Ball. Eddie at one point was a professional motorcycle racer, a barber and was a lifetime member of the Richmond Motorcycle Club. He was owner of Wood's Body Shop from 1974 until his retirement in 2011. He had many hobbies and in his youth rode a unicycle in parades and loved to dance. He enjoyed restoring automobiles and finding items at auctions and yard sales. He also loved to play practical jokes on his friends. He loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. There will be a private burial and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Kent Fire-Rescue or New Kent Sheriff's Office. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
