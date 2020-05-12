WOOD, FRANCIS SR.

WOOD, Francis R. Sr., 85, of Henrico, Va., passed away May 7, 2020. He is survived by his seven children, Lisa Needy, husband, Martin Needy Jr., Katherine Wood, David Wood, wife, Romona Wood (wife, deceased), James Wood, wife, Rebecca Wood, Robin Wood, wife, Susan Wood, Francis Wood Jr., Michael Wood; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren. He served three years in the U.S. Army and retired from the city of Richmond. Family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

