WOOD, Grace Elizabeth Hubbard, of Henrico, was born April 22, 1936, in Keysville, Va., and died March 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Wood Jr.; her parents, Travis and Mary Hubbard; brother, Henry Hubbard; and sisters, Ruth Evans and Annie Royster. She is survived by her sons, Albert Wood III and Travis Wood; sisters, Margaret Kirtley and Frances Nelson; and many nieces and nephews. She worked for the Virginia Army Air National Guard for many years and was active in a number of organizations, including the Varina Women's Club. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 2006 County Line Road, Keysville, Va. 23947. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers, but contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund, 8100 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad, 5301 Huntsman Road, Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 23
Graveside Service
Monday, March 23, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
2006 County Line
Keysville, VA 23947
2006 County Line
Keysville, VA 23947
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
Northam bans large events; attendee of program at VCU tests positive for COVID-19