WOOD, James Emery, Jr., 85, of Richmond, Va., passed away January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine D. Wood. He is survived by his children, David E., Douglas E. (Ruth) and Denise E. Wood; grandchildren, Dalton, Kyle (Kim) and Audrey Wood; and great-granddaughter, Kailani Wood. James retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675.View online memorial
