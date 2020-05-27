WOOD, Jane Goodwyn, 68, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family attending their sporting events and spending time at her house on the river. She became a member of Emmaus Baptist Church in 1977 and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Edward "Eddie" Wood; her parents, Robert and Sara Goodwyn; and by her brother-in-law, Alfred "Bubba" Holloway. Jane is survived by two daughters, Katherine White (David) and Carrie Evelyn (Thomas); her son, Tony Wood; two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Goodwyn Jr. (Terry) and Wesley Goodwyn (Cheryl); a sister-in-law, Donna Holloway; seven grandchildren, T. Clayton Evelyn, Jacob Wood, Trevor Evelyn, Parker Wood, Lexie Slosjarik, Josie Slosjarik and Blake Wood; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held in Emmaus Baptist Church cemetery, New Kent, Va. A public Celebration of Life service honoring Jane and Edward Wood will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emmaus Baptist Church Memorial Fund or to the Emmaus Baptist Church Wish Fund, P.O. Box 533, Quinton, Va. 23141. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel, is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
