WOOD, MARGARET

WOOD, Margaret Marie, was born on March 24, 1941. She entered eternal rest on December 8, 2019. She leaves to cherish precious and fond memories her daughter, Shawn Burwell; a devoted sister, Rose Abrams (Leon); brother, Walter "Bruh" Wood Jr. (Bessie); grandchildren, Toni and Cameron Watson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.

