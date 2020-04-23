WOOD, ROGER

WOOD, Roger Harrison, was born to Raymond and Irene Wood in Person County, North Carolina on October 27, 1944. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Williams, in 1965, and joined the Navy in 1967. While in the Navy, he served in the Mediterranean Sea and in the Navy's Ceremonial Guard, serving as a pallbearer for the funeral of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. After the service, Roger and Margaret settled in Glen Allen, Va., with their children, Michelle and Michael. Roger worked as a technician for the phone company and very proudly served as a leader in CWA Local 2201, where he advocated for worker's rights his entire career. He is survived by Margaret, his wife of 54 years; daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, Kevin; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Stacie; brother, Jimmy Wood; and sister, Marshah Richardson. Additionally, he has six grandchildren, Jennifer, Zachary and Andrew Stephens and Cooper, Mackenzie and Cade Wood. We all love you and will miss you.

