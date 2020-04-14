WOOD, THOMAS "TOMMY" JR.

WOOD, Thomas Moore "Tommy" Jr., 90, of Glen Allen, passed away April 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy J. Wood; his father, George Thomas Moore Wood; his mother, Lilla Dehart Wood; and his brother, George L. Wood. He is survived by his wife, Ada; his sons, Lloyd Thomas Wood (Theressa) of Colonial Heights and Bruce Irwin Wood of Mechanicsville; his daughter, Shelia Caddell Sisk (Bobby); his sister, Margaret Ainsworth; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Tommy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from C & P Telephone Company (now Verizon). Tommy enjoyed hunting on his New Kent Farm; he was always ready to help anyone in need. A member of Deep Run Baptist Church, he taught Sunday School, served on many committees and helped take care of the lawn and many other jobs. A private graveside service will take place 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. A celebration of Tommy's life will take place at Deep Run Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Deep Run Baptist Church.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
-
CarMax to furlough 15,000 employees nationwide, including 450 in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…