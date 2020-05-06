WOOD-THORNTON, BETTY

WOOD-THORNTON, Betty Ann, 82, of Lancaster, Virginia, passed away May 2, 2020. She was a longtime active member of St Mary's Whitechapel Episcopal Church, Lively, The Women's Club and The Morattico Waterfront Museum. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey S. Wood (Tracy) of Sterling, Va.; and two grandchildren, Kimberly Wood and Katelynn Wood. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend. Memorial services will be held at St. Mary's Whitechapel Episcopal Church at a later date when permitted. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 975, White Stone, Va. 22578 or Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

