WOOD, Virginia Daiger, age 92, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Tidwells, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was well-loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton A. Wood Sr.; her parents, William Allen Daiger Sr. and Georgia Palmer Daiger; brothers, William, Ogle, Irving and Eldred Daiger; and half-brother, Harding Daiger; a sister, Frances D. Packett; and a half-sister, Vernon D. Sanford. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved family: two sons, Clifton A. Wood Jr. (Mary) and Paul R. Wood (Bonnie); a daughter, Miriam Wood Montgomery (Keith); a sister, Mary Jane D. Knight (Billy); four grandchildren, Cristalle Wood Marks (Adam), Matthew Wood (Misty), Justin Wood (Bonnie) and Brian Montgomery (Brook); 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, on Friday, November 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 12 noon and interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Virginia's honor to Edgewater United Methodist Church in Tidwells, Va., c/o Yvonne Minor, Treasurer, 1441 Nomini Grove Road, Warsaw, Va. 22572.View online memorial