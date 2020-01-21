WOODCOCK, Shirley Jean, 84, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the daughter of Joseph Robert Hudson and Bessie Lee Flowers Hudson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Sonny Woodcock; and siblings, Lillian Grimmett, Joseph E. Hudson, Morris Hudson, Laura Harrup, Warren Hudson, Iva Holt, Mary Godsey and Johnny Hudson. Shirley is survived by her children, Kenneth Woodcock (Charlotte), David Woodcock (Londa), Lori Cates (Kevin), Teresa Withers (Michael); six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N 6th Ave., in Hopewell. Her funeral ceremony will be in the funeral home on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. Final rest will be in Bermuda Memorial Park.View online memorial
