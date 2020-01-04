WOODHAM, Jede Madison, 74, of Richmond, passed ways on Monday, December 30, 2019. Among his survivors, he has two sons, George Moses Woodham and Andrew Gabriel Woodham. He was an avid sports fan and loved Virginia Tech football. He served in the United States Army overseas, where he met his wife in 1969. Jede was a talented draftsman and was an amazing mathematician. Jede will be missed by all those who met him. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at Sandston Presbyterian Church, 13 Confederate Ave., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
WOODHAM, JEDE
To plant a tree in memory of JEDE WOODHAM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.