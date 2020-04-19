WOODHOUSE, CLARA

WOODHOUSE, Clara Mae, 80, of Chesterfield, passed away April 13, 2020. She was the widow of William H. Parsons II and George B. Woodhouse. She is survived by her son, William H. Parsons III and his wife, Elizabeth; and her sister, Ruth Ann Jackson. There will be a memorial gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA. www.bennettfuneralhomes.com

