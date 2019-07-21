WOODLE, JOHN SR.

WOODLE, John W. Sr., 91, died peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019, with his family at his bedside. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred D. and Lou Dora Woodle; four brothers, Claude, Paul, David and James; two sisters, Esther and Ruth; and his loving wife, Marie, who passed away in 2008. He is survived by son, John W. "Buddy" Woodle Jr. (Jane); his daughter, DeAun W. Hughey (Hal); his grandsons, John W. "Wes" Woodle III (Catherine), Paul M. Woodle and Harold L. "Chip" Hughey III (Michaux); and five great-grandchildren, Jack, Colin, Ethan, Maggie and Marie; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his nephew, Ron Shelley and his wife, Ellen, of Aiken, S.C., for their frequent visits with him. John loved God, family and country, having served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Those closest to him loved his great storytelling ability and him singing his favorite hymns. His career was in retail sales starting with Russell and Holmes Shoes (remember "My Friend John" on Sailor Bob Show?), partner in Shevel's Mens' Clothing and ending his career at J. Altis, Ltd., working for his dear friend, Jim Altis. While housebound for many years, he cherished visits and phone calls from his loved ones. Though he fought courageously through multiple strokes, he is now free from pain and suffering and is rejoicing to be with Marie and all of his dear loved ones. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at the Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va., with reception details to be shared at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.View online memorial