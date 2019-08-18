WOODS, George Joseph Jr., 89 years old, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from health complications. He grew up in the small town of Elizabeth City, N.C., and graduated from Central High School. As a young man, he served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954. While stationed at Camp LeJeune, N.C., George married Catherine Ruth (Foster) in 1952. Before being Honorably Discharged from service, they had a son, Gary. Now the ball really starts rolling; over the next 40 years, they moved to Richmond after a couple of years in Virginia Beach and had two more children, daughters, Susan in 1956 and Pamela in 1964. George was a people person and spent his entire career in sales, retiring from Circuit City in 1995. Shortly after that, Catherine passed to cancer. He was alone but not for his then-living sister, Agnes, who put him in contact with Faye Swain. George and Faye had dated in high school and her husband had recently passed also. In 2002, they got married and lived in Elizabeth City until Faye passed in 2015. George's health was an issue; he would never admit to it. In 2015, he came back to Richmond to live with his son for one year before he has his second stroke...You know...All the Kings Horses and All the Kings Men...we were losing him. He is survived by his three children and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and acquaintances who all loved him. His smile, wit, charm and humor will be greatly missed. One couldn't ask for a better father. We will miss you, George...forever. Special thanks to St. Francis Medical Center, Amelia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital and Centra Southside Community Hospital for the excellent care they provided to George in his time of need for care and comfort. To the doctors, nurses, therapist and staff members, thank you so much for all you do. God bless you all! You were the last one in your family, George. Tell everybody hi for us and enjoy yourself. Private services to be decided on at a later date for now. Thank you.View online memorial