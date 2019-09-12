WOODSON, Denise Coleman, 59, of Richmond, died September 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Boyd Sr. Surviving are her daughter, Shenise L. Belfield (Marcus); son, Devin R. Woodson; two grandchildren, Jaylan and Journey Belfield; mother, Cordell H. Boyd; three sisters, Darlene B. Tucker, Debra B. Jones and Doretha Boyd; two brothers, Herbert Jr. and Michael Boyd (Nicole); nephew and nieces; devoted friend, Robert Suckins; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 2:15 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Robert C. Davis officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial