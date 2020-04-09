WOODSON, MABLE

WOODSON, Mable L., 82, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Emmett and Lucille Lewis. Surviving are four daughters, Juanita Woodson, Shelia Woodson, Theresa Nelson (Clarence) and Karen Probst; four sons, Mack Lewis (Rebecca), Leonard (Theresa), Sherman and Lorenzo Woodson; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bernice Henley, Mae Edith Howell and Virginia Hope (Howard); four brothers, Charles (Lannie), James (Ann), Willie (Shelly) and Wilbur (Tammy) Lewis; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Wayne Allen officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

