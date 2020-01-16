WOODSON, ORLANDER

WOODSON, Mr. Orlander C., 84, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his son, Calvin A. Woodson (Marie); daughter, Olinga W. Scales (Jeffrey); eight grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland. Public viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Avenue, Richmond, Va. Rev. Dr. Charlotte McSwine Harris, presiding. Rev. Timothy L. Woodson, eulogist. Interment in the Mayo family cemetery, Cartersville, Va. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
