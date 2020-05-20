WOODWARD, Anna May, 101, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away on May 16, 2020, at Kline Hospice. She was born on July 30, 1918, in Duluth, Minnesota, daughter of the late Edwin and Helen Bratt. She was the wife of 38 years to the late Everett H. Woodward. She is survived by her children, Robert L. Woodward, Neil A. Woodward, Kevin L. Woodward; her grandchildren, Caitlin Sedano, Robert Woodward, Amy Woodward, David Woodward, Jessica Woodward, Rachel Woodward, Jonathan Woodward, Joshua Woodward; her great-grandson, Rowan Sedano; and her brother, Roland Bratt. She was preceded in death by stepson, John Woodward; siblings, John Bratt, Margaret Maijala, Robert Bratt, Loren Bratt, Eugene Bratt, Gerald Bratt and Richard Bratt. Anna May was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was well-known for her crocheting and created many treasured afghans for her family. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ANNA WOODWARD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.