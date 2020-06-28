WOODWARD, Jennifer, 72, died peacefully on June 20, 2020, at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, Maryland. A resident of Glen Burnie, she moved there from Richmond, where she was employed at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for 17 years until February 1, 2019. Jennifer was born in Coldwater, Michigan on August 6, 1947, to Horace and Margaret Woodward. Because of her father's U.S. Navy career, Jennifer lived in many different places including Bermuda and London, before the family settled in Williamsburg and she moved to Richmond. She is survived by her siblings, Candace Woodward, Scott Woodward, Chris Woodward, Lisa Duan and Juliet Volosin; as well as a niece and nephews, Todd and Jeremy Woodward and Rebecca and Joseph Volosin; and grandnephew, Daniel Woodward. Jennifer attended Barnard College, the University of Michigan and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. Following a private memorial service, she will be cremated and interred in Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y. Donations in Jennifer's memory may be given to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.View online memorial
