WOODWARD, Noell Harr, 94, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born July 18, 1924, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Noell was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Lee Bryan Harr and Marie Noell Harr of Mountain Home, Johnson City, Tennessee; and her sister, Judith Harr Tabb. After graduating from Mary Baldwin College in 1946, she moved to Richmond, Virginia, and married in 1947. Throughout her life, Noell was a loving mother and a dedicated community volunteer. She was on past boards including Children's Hospital, Children's Aid Society, The Tuckahoe Women's Club and the Memorial Foundation for Children. In addition, she was also a longtime member of the Junior League of Richmond, The Woman's Club, The Country Club of Virginia, The Commonwealth Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She was active taking puppet shows to city schools. For many years, Noell was a member of Fishing Bay Yacht Club, where she loved sailing. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for more than 70 years, often participating as Sunday school teacher, volunteering at the May Fair House and attending Bible study. She once stated that "she is sorry that she hasn't done more to help in this world." She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Noell Woodward, Carol Dickenson Woodward and John Edwin Woodward III; and her grandchildren, Annabelle N. Woodward and John E. Woodward IV; as well as nephew, Linwood B. Tabb; and niece, Judith Lee Lauterbach. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.