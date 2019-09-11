WOODY, Anna W., 93, of Richmond, passed away on September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cabell C. Woody Jr. She is survived by her sons, Ronald E. and William R. Woody; daughters, Ann Marie Austin (Ed) and Diane Hawk (Robert); five granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Anna loved her music and living with her friends at Westminster Canterbury. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial