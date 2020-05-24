WOODY, JOAN

WOODY, Joan Wilson, 73, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William Wilson; her mother, Marguerite Parsons; and loving caretakers, Junie and Anne Page. She is survived by her husband, William M. Woody; son, Chris Woody, daughter-in-law, Courtney Woody; grandsons, Christopher and Liam Woody; granddaughters, Campbell and Baylor Woody; brother-in-law, Paul; sisters-in-law, Christine, Pat and JoAnn; extended family, Jacque Scholl, Lori Page Clay, Wanda Page, Doug Page and Butch Page; great-granddaughter, Avery Mae Woody; great-grandson, Keller Woody; granddaughter-in-law, Garrette Woody; and numerous nephews that she adored. Joan was a devoted wife to Mike for 53 years; a loving mother to her son, Chris; Granny to Christopher, Liam, Campbell, Baylor, Avery, Keller; a sister and a friend to all who loved her. She always put others first. Her amazing personality and infectious smile was something that everyone could count on. Her strength and love will live on through the people she loved the most.

