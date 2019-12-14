WOOFTER, Betty Jean Orum, 88, of Lawrenceville, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2019. Betty was born in Sherrard, W.Va., and resided in the Moundsville area until 1970. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Woofter; her son, Vic Woofter; and son-in-law, Denny Dohnal. She is survived by her daughters, Twila Brown, Eva Woofter and Alecia Dohnal; sons, Steve Woofter (Monica) and Chris Woofter; daughter-in-law, Kathy Woofter; sister, Leah Kirchner (Bob); grandchildren, Scott Woofter, Nicole Senger (Levi), Josh Clark, Kelly Dohnal, Mark Dohnal, Todd Dohnal, Jake Davenport, Mason Davenport, Stephen Vassor and Bryonna Woofter. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a kind friend to all who met her. She was a retired Registered Nurse and volunteered for VFW Auxiliary, 4-H, The Heart Association, Relay for Life, ArtBank, and various food banks and blood drives. Betty was an avid and faithful member of the Lawrenceville United Methodist Church. Betty had a strong desire to support the Virginia State Anatomical Program, which provides human donors for the education and research for doctors, nurses and other health professionals. She was selfless to the end and donated her body for this purpose. A memorial service will be held on December 15, at 2 p.m., at the Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, 300 W. Church St., Lawrenceville, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868 or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial