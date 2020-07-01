WOOLDRIDGE, ELIZABETH

WOOLDRIDGE, Elizabeth Arlene Gaines, 89, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman A. Wooldridge; son, Farley A. Wooldridge. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters, Kimberly W. Fenner (Gerald), Fayth W. Bond (Denorris); five grandchildren, Farley A. Wooldridge II, Pier C. Jeffries, Ashley N. Wooldridge, Justin A. Wooldridge, Decarlos A. Bond; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

