WOOLDRIDGE, Elizabeth Arlene Gaines, 89, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman A. Wooldridge; son, Farley A. Wooldridge. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters, Kimberly W. Fenner (Gerald), Fayth W. Bond (Denorris); five grandchildren, Farley A. Wooldridge II, Pier C. Jeffries, Ashley N. Wooldridge, Justin A. Wooldridge, Decarlos A. Bond; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
