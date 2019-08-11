WOOLDRIDGE, John Joseph. With sad, heavy hearts, we announce that our wonderful brother, John Joseph Wooldridge, 64, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Norfolk on February 26, 1955, to the late James Walter and Margaret Mary Donovan Wooldridge. John was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School, Class of 1973. He earned a B.A. in German from Old Dominion University in 1978. While at ODU, he pursued his passion for tennis, earning a place on the tennis team for each of his years at ODU. Several years later, he earned a master's degree in public administration from Central Michigan University. He later returned to ODU, earning a master's degree in education. John was a retired middle school educator from the Virginia Beach School System. After his first ODU graduation, he became an avid member of the former Big Blue Club and a regular contributor to the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation (ODAF). Continuing his love of tennis, John played in tournaments from Virginia to Florida and was a longtime member of the Virginia Beach Tennis and Country Club (VBTCC). Survivors include his sister, Margaret Wooldridge Bailey and her husband, Bob, of Chesapeake; his brothers, James Walter Wooldridge Jr. and his wife, Joan, of Richmond and William Donovan Wooldridge, also of Richmond. In addition, John is survived by his nephew, James Walter Wooldridge III and his wife, Connie Jo and their daughter; nephews, David Carr Wooldridge and Thomas Matthew Wooldridge; and his niece, Katharine Rose Wooldridge, all of Richmond. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Va. 23322, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 12 p.m., followed immediately by a reception in the church's parish hall. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Norfolk, at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the ODU Athletic Foundation, 4417 Monarch Way, Fourth Floor, Norfolk, Va. 23529, www.OldDominionAF.com. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.View online memorial