WOOTTON, Frances Walker, 92, of Burkeville, Va,, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was the widow of Robert Mottley "Bob" Wootton; and also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Doris Wootton; and her son, Robert Walker "Bobby" Wootton. Frances is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Eddie Williams of Burkeville; three grandchildren, Kimberly Moore Morris (Norman) of Burkeville, Melissa Jo Falwell (Jimmy) of Blackstone and Robert "Rob" Williams Jr. of Amelia; eight great-grandchildren, Parker, Daniel, McKenna, Sierra, Cassie, Dakota, Gabriel and Ethan. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the John Lewis Mottley Cemetery, Selma Road off of Genito Road, Jetersville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John Lewis Mottley Cemetery Fund. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
