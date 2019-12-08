WORLEY, ARTHUR "JIM"

WORLEY, Arthur Cosby "Jim," 94, of Quinton and Richmond, Va., passed away on November 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Van and Virginia Worley; as well as six siblings. Cosby is survived by his son, Ron Worley (Gayle) of Midlothian, Va.; three granddaughters, Jenna Manuszak (Jeff), Cassie Worley (Kiran) and Ronni Worley; and five great-grandchildren. Cosby, usually known as Jim, served his country with distinction during WWII in the 90th Bomb Group of the Fifth Air Force. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Metal, Pacific Metal with Silver Star, three Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart, as well as other combat citations. Jim was a commercial building contractor, property developer and always an aviator throughout his diverse career. His construction resume includes technically challenging projects, such as a missile assembly plant and construction of turbines in the John Kerr Dam as well as various educational, medical, governmental and aviation facilities. Of particular interest to him was construction of the VCU Singleton Center for Performing Arts and development of the New Kent County Airport. He was often referred to as a "Pilot's Pilot" with over 30,000 hours of logged flight time. He possessed ratings as an Airline Transport Pilot, Flight Instructor and FAA Flight Examiner as well as Airframe & Power Plant Inspector Authorities. Over the years, he taught innumerable people to fly and influenced many in their aviation careers. In addition to being a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, Jim was a Deacon at Leigh St. Baptist Church before becoming a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Richmond. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Sonia West, Dorothy Curtis, Jamallah Dorrel and David Robinson for their compassion and care of Jim. Special thanks to Sonia, as words cannot express the selfless, loving comfort and endless support that she provided. Visitation with the family is scheduled for 10 a.m. on January 18, 2020, in the Adams Room of Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue. The memorial service will follow at 11:15 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will be private at a later date.View online memorial