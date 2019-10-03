WORLEY, Charlotta "Rip," 93, of Quinton, Va., passed away September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Annie Valentine; her adoptive parents, Felix and Gertrude Brown; and four siblings. Charlotta is survived by her son, Ron Worley (Gayle) of Midlothian, Va.; three granddaughters, Jenna Manuszak (Jeff), Cassie Worley (Kiran) and Ronni Worley; and five great-grandchildren. Charlotta, known to most of her friends as Rip, was a member of the Martha Dandridge Woman's Club, a volunteer with the Virginia Aviation Museum, a docent at the Virginia Governor's Mansion and a member and past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. She was instrumental in the establishment of New Kent Airport and continued to contribute to its daily operations for many years. Rip loved to work in her garden, paint, play cards, watch Western movies and cook for family or friends. Of her accomplishments, she was most proud of her son and family. She would say they were her greatest gifts in life. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 6, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. Burial will be private. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Order of the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Virginia, c/o The Grand Secretary, 500 Masonic Lane, Suite B, Henrico, Va. 22323-5557.View online memorial