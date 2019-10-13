WORNOM, ELDRED

WORNOM, Eldred Ray, 79, formerly of Poquoson, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Sara King and her husband, Charles; granddaughters, Rachel and Samantha; and his daughter, Jennifer Kelly. He is also survived by his brothers, Stephen Wornom (Marie-Jo), Gerald Wornom (Nancy), Wendell Wornom (Betty); sister-in-law, Dorothy Wornom; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

