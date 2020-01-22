WORRELL, James W. "Jim," 66, of Richmond, formerly of Florence, S.C., went to join his wife, Nebbie, with the Lord Monday, January 20, 2020. He is survived by three children, Davie Lee Worrell, Candice Abbott (Jimmy) and Kelley McKenzie (Dawson); four grandchildren, Davelynne, Dawson Jr., Sachal and Tenleigh; brother, Don Worrell (Karen); sister, Christi Perry (Don); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services will be held in Florence, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES WORRELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.