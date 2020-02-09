WORRELL, Phyllis Jean Blakemore, of Richmond, Va., passed away January 30, 2020. She was born August 30, 1930, in Covington, Va., the daughter of the late Helen Regina Lipes Floyd, Eugene Dennis Floyd and Talmadge Smithson Blakemore. She was the wife of the late Ervin Grey Worrell, Ira Paul Pyle and Kenneth Ryland Gillespie. Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Coleene Gillespie Huffman; brother, Talmadge Smitty Blakemore Jr.; sister, Linda Floyd Williamson; and faithful aunt, Louise Blakemore Phillips. She is survived by daughters, Michalene Gillespie Donithan (Jim), Tammy Pyle Hammond (Ken); and son, Paul Pyle; grandchildren, Jamey Huffman (Sara), Megan Donithan Kanner (Ross), Jeremy Donithan (Amy), Christopher Pyle, Frankie Giambanco, Rachel Zamana (Cole) and Andrew Pyle; great-grandchildren, Avery Huffman, John Ross Kanner, Zoey Donithan, Milly Grace Donithan (to greet the world soon), Peyton Clark, Eli Pyle, Desmond Jones, Kayleah Jones; and great-great-grandson, Archer Johnson. Her grandchildren knew her as "Nanny," and she dearly loved them all. Phyllis is also survived by her beloved sister, Sue Floyd Brinkley; and niece, Karlee Brinkley McCormack. Phyllis retired from the family business after 20 faithful years and left behind many family members and friends. She never met a stranger and definitely had the gift of gab. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Phyllis will be laid to rest in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
