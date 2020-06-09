WORSHAM, THE REV. WILLIAM JR.

WORSHAM, The Rev. William B. Jr., 87, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Patty Heath (David) of Powhatan; son, Warren Worsham (Shannon) of Cartersville; stepchildren, David, Benjamin, Keith Williams, Martha Hawkins; brothers, Floyd Worsham of Midlothian and Lloyd Worsham of South Carolina; grandchild, Ashley Woodard; great-grandchild, Blake Spence. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m. in the Graceland Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Graceland Baptist Church, 975 Dorset Road, Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday