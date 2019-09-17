WORTHINGTON, Paul J., age 88, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on September 13, 2019. Survivors include Beverly, his wife of 65 years; his son, Gregory (Linda) of Michigan; and the precious love of his life, granddaughter, Sabrina, who affectionately called him "Peepop." Mr. Worthington was predeceased by his son, Brad Kenneth; brothers, Robert and Russell; and sister, Elnora. He is also survived by his sister, Thelma of Batavia, New York; and brother, Ed (Joyce) of Batavia, New York. Mr. Worthington served in the fifth regimental combat team in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was Vice President of Finance for the Dollinger Corporation for 30 years. He sat on the Fairport New York School Board for eight years. A member of the Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, he was a longtime volunteer at the Johnston-Willis Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 1100 Mt. Pisgah Drive, Midlothian, Va. 23113, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019. There will also be a memorial service at a later date in Rochester, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6767 Forest Hill Avenue, Suite 270, Richmond, Virginia 23225.View online memorial