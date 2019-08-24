WORTHMAN, Lorraine E. "Lori," 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. One of 11 children born to the late Claude and Thettie May Elgin, she was also preceded in death by seven siblings; and her husband, Calvin E. Worthman. Lori is survived by her son, Scott E. Worthman (Jean); daughter, Rena' Worthman; grandchildren, Chad, Jacqueline and Lacey; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris RePass, Frankie Elgin and Allen Elgin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a retired switchboard operator with Richfood. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with services beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial