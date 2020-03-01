WRAY, Spencer Rogerson, 38, of Prince George, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was predeceased by a brother, Brandon Dale Wray; his maternal grandparents, Peggy and Phil Hodges of Petersburg; and paternal grandparents, Jeanette and Bill Overton; and great-uncle, Gerald B. Rogerson, all of Dinwiddie. He is survived by his wife, Kristin; daughters, Graceson Grissom, Riley Culler and Charlotte Rogerson Wray; son, Bennett Dale Wray; mother, Debbie W. Hawkins and husband, Bill Hawkins; brother, Forrest C. Pearson; niece, Stella Pearson; uncle, Raymond Hodges; father, Barry D. Wray and wife, Bonnie B. Wray; and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service until 7 p.m. Interment will be private in Southlawn Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to support Charlotte and Bennett Wray's education fund on Facebook- "In Memory of Spencer Wray." Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 4
Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Petersburg Chapel
103 S. Adams Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
103 S. Adams Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Guaranteed delivery before Spencer's Service begins.
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
4:30PM-7:00PM
4:30PM-7:00PM
Petersburg Chapel
103 S. Adams Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
103 S. Adams Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Guaranteed delivery before Spencer's Visitation begins.
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law