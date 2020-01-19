WREN, Thomas P. Sr., 93, of Richmond, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Elizabeth Wren. Tom was one of the Greatest Generation, having served in the Navy during World War II at Okinawa. He was a retiree from the Department of Motor Vehicles. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irma "Jane" Wren; three sons, Tommy Jr. (Amore), Chris A. (Sherry), both of Richmond and D. Keith Wren (Michelle) of Overland Park, Kansas. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends January 21, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. Navy honors will be rendered at the conclusion of visiting hours. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Manor Care Imperial for their care and devotion to Tom. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a veteran's charity of your choice.View online memorial
WREN, THOMAS
To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS WREN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.