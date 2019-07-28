WRENN, Angelee "Angie" Moore, 91, of Chesterfield, formerly of Emporia, departed this life July 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James "Jimmy" Calvin Wrenn. She is survived by two sons, James C. Wrenn Jr. and Richard J. Wrenn (Bonnie); one daughter, Joy W. Benton (Bill); two sisters, Barbara and Christine Moore; one brother, Ray Moore (Shirley); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. Angie was a retired employee of Nabisco. She enjoyed traveling and gardening. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Greensville Memorial Cemetery, Emporia, Va.View online memorial