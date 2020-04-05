WRENN, JAMES JR.

WRENN, James Solomon Jr., 98, passed away in Richmond, Va., on March 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Wimer Wrenn; and a brother, Edgar A. Wrenn. He is survived by his children, James Wrenn (Mavis), Penny Keith (Kevin), Mary Binns (Paul); grandchildren, Brian Ward (Natalie), Morgan Stalter (Toby), Michael Binns, Elizabeth Binns Smith (Mike), Jonina Stith Wrenn; stepgrandson, Corwin Farmer; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert C. Wrenn (Ann). James grew up in Emporia, Va. and graduated from Greensville County High School in 1938. He attended Randolph-Macon College for two years, then transferred to the University of Southern California and graduated in 1942 with a B.A. degree in cinema. He earned a M.A. degree in educational media from Virginia State College in 1973. During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He attended Naval Communication School at Harvard, served as communication officer on board the USS Planter, took part in the invasion of southern France in 1944 and served in Okinawa in 1945. After active duty, he served in the Naval Reserve for 25 years, retiring as Lt. Commander. He was the Military Aide-de-Camp to six Virginia governors. In 1946, he began a 39-year career in film production for the Virginia Department of Education, active in making over 100 films on Virginia history and natural resources. Those films included such classics as "Pony Penning at Chincoteague," "The Wilderness Road," "The Dismal Swamp," "America's First Thanksgiving" and "To Secure These Rights," which won the top film award from the Freedom Foundation in 1977. He retired in 1986. James was a charter member and officer of the national University Film and Video Association. He was a member of Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, founding member of Crestwood Farms Residents' Association and the Richmond Bonsai Society, member of the Bon Air Historical Society, Greensville County Historical Society, Virginia Historical Society, Richmond Astronomical Society, Richmond Stamp Club, Westover & Downing Ruritan Clubs and Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, 4401 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23225 or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers