WRIGHT, Charles Kenneth, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy V. Wright; and was predeceased by his wife, Dianne H. Wright. He established Rent-A-Car Company Inc. as an Avis licensee after returning from service in WWII. That company grew to 13 locations, including nine in Virginia, two in Maryland and two in Delaware, and later expanded to truck rentals and to sale of used vehicles. Ken's business activities were supported by a team of dedicated and hardworking staff. It included Audrey Pape, Jesse O'Quinn, Wayne Tyree, Hazel Kennedy Williams and James Stallings. Their relationship was much more than employment and Ken's commitment to his employees was reflected in his establishing an ESOP that resulted in significant benefits to employees in later years when the company was sold. He formed the C. Kenneth and Dianne Wright Foundation. Ken was always interested in helping young people to seek college education. He established a private scholarship program and later established a scholarship fund at VCU, which became known as the Trani Scholars program. Ken sold his company in 1999 and began his second career as a philanthropist joining the Board of VCU Engineering School, where he served for 15 years. In April 2002, Ken and Dianne made a major grant to the VCU Engineering School to assist in funding construction of the initial engineering school. That was followed by a significant grant for scholarships at the VCU Engineering School to be known as the Wright Scholars program. He also made a transformational grant toward development and operations of what is now known as the Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research at VCU, which provides infrastructure and resources that promote interdisciplinary human health research. The visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 11, 2019, and a memorial service will be held at Woody Funeral Home on Parham Road at 2 p.m. on September 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research, MCV Foundation, Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298.View online memorial