WRIGHT, Charlotte Gore, passed away on November 22, 2019, in Glen Allen. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her children, Richard Wright, Alicia Phillips, Steven Wright, David Wright and Walter Wright, as well as several of her eight grandchildren and others close to her. They, along with three great-grandchildren and countless friends, will miss her dearly.
Charlotte was born July 28, 1938 in Culpeper, Va., to parents, Walter B. Gore and Nellie P. Gore, who were lifelong residents of Culpeper. Married to Ernest R. Wright III at the age of 18, she moved to Haymarket, Va., and then to Richmond 22 years later. She was widowed at age 54, and met the love of her life, Charles William Corbin of Varina, at Tabernacle Baptist Church a decade-and-a-half later.
During her life, Charlotte touched the lives of many with her kindness and compassion. During her working career, Charlotte was a data entry supervisor. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, writing, singing, dancing and theater.
A memorial service will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1925 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.